Strong earthquake off coast of Cyprus felt in Israel

A strong earthquake that struck off the coast of Cyprus early Tuesday morning was felt all the way in Israel.

“An earthquake has recently occurred in the Cyprus area that has been felt in various areas around the country,” a statement from the police explained, adding, “Dozens of calls have been recorded at 100 hotspots. There is no warning of a tsunami.”

Residents all across Israel, including locals of the coastal city Tel Aviv and eastern city Jerusalem, reported that they felt the natural disaster.

A number of locals said the quake caused some furniture in their homes to move, according to Ynetnews.

The earthquake, which struck the region at around 3 AM, was recorded at different magnitudes - initial reports from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that the quake reached 6.5, while the United States Geological Survey listed 6.6.

Shaking from the earthquake also startled some residents of Cyprus into waking up ahead of schedule during the hours of the early morning.

“We were in bed and it woke us up - it really went on for a long time,” Carol Bailey, who lives in Cyprus’ southern city of Limassol, told AFP.

She added that her friends, who live along the island’s west coast, said the quake shook their building.