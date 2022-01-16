Study: Climate crisis increases risk of premature birth

Researchers found that, among 200,000 births in Israel, high temperatures and 'rapid weight gain' were linked

Climate change, resulting in rising temperatures around the world, is having a concerning effect on fetuses, babies, and infants, a study in December found.

Scientists from six different studies determined that climate change - among other adverse outcomes - increases the risk of premature birth, hospitalization of young children, and weight gain in babies.

The studies were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.

Editors of the publication Prof. Gregory Wellenius and Prof. Amelia Wesselink from the Boston University School of Public Health said that extreme weather events increase the risk of preterm birth.

“Our climate has already changed profoundly due to human activity and these changes are broadly harmful to our health, with some communities and individuals affected much more than others,” the co-editors wrote.

In one study, researchers looked at one million women between 2004 and 2015 in the high-temperature region of New South Wales, Australia.

They found that preterm births were 16 percent more likely in areas experiencing heatwaves.

Another study analyzed 200,000 births in Israel and found links between high temperatures and “rapid weight gain” during the first year of life.

Researchers also found that as the frequency and intensity of wildfires increased dramatically over the past 20 years in the western United States, there was a rise in fetal gastroschisis, a rare condition usually associated with air pollution among pregnant women.

“The evidence is clear: climate hazards, particularly heat and air pollution, do adversely impact a wide range of reproductive, perinatal, and pediatric health outcomes,” said Wellenius and Wesselink.

“Reproductive justice is …the human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.”