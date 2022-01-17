Big brands call for global pact to tackle plastic pollution

World officials will meet later this year to negotiate on a treaty to tackle the plastic waste crisis

International brands including Coca-Cola and PepsiCo on Monday urged a global pact to combat pollution and cut plastic production.

World officials will meet later this year at a United Nations Environment Assembly conference (UNEA 5.2) to negotiate on a treaty to tackle the plastic waste crisis that is overflowing landfills, spoiling oceans, and killing wildlife.

It is unclear whether any deal will focus on waste management and recycling or to take tougher steps like curbing plastic production, a move that would likely catch resistance from the oil industry and major plastic-producing countries.

The more than 70 signatories of Monday’s joint statement included consumer goods companies like Unilever and Nestle as well as retailer Walmart and French bank BNP Paribas.

"We are at a critical point in time to establish an ambitious UN treaty," the statement said, noting that any deal should "reduce virgin plastic production and use."

"UNEA 5.2 is the decisive, most auspicious moment to turn the tide on the global plastic pollution crisis. We cannot afford to miss it.”

Less than 10 percent of all plastic ever made has been recycled, and an investigation by Reuters last year showed that new recycling technologies were struggling to combat the problem.

Meanwhile, plastic production is projected to double within 20 years if it carries on as is.

According to a 2020 study by The Pew Charitable Trusts NGO, efforts to tackle plastic waste will not prevent plastic pollution from continuing to skyrocket without constraints on production.