California wildfire prompts hundreds of evacuations

Cal Fire says 'Crews will continue building and improving containment lines'

California’s Colorado Fire prompted a major road closure and hundreds of evacuations throughout the weekend.

The blaze, which now stands at around 1,050 acres in size, is 25 percent contained, according to a Sunday morning update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

A 20 mile span of Highway 1 was shut down due to the natural disaster, which first sparked on Friday.

“The fire behavior was moderate and made wind-driven runs late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with some isolated tree torching,” a status update from the department said.

“Crews will continue building and improving containment lines and mopping up hotspots Sunday.”

The wildfire impacted several parts of Monterey County, including Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, and south of Carmel-by-the-sea.

Around 400 people in the county were evacuated, according to a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

The Cal Fire update did not list the cause of the blaze.

Wildfires are becoming a prominent concern throughout the western United States due to intensified dry seasons - a result of global climate change.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden’s administration unveiled a decade-long plan to help combat the looming threat of increasingly dangerous blazes by making the forests more resilient to wildfires - utilizing practices like thinning and controlled burns.