Dozens of protected turtles killed in suspected poisoning

Pawar says that 'a post-mortem and scientific analysis will reveal the exact cause of these deaths'

Deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, India's wildlife experts told AFP Sunday.

Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate a foul smell around the body of water in Kalyan, about 30 miles east of India's entertainment capital.

Suhas Pawar of the Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue conservation group said 57 Indian flapshell turtles were killed while another six were rescued.

He told AFP that locals likely killed the reptiles to stop them from eating the fish that the culprits were illegally breeding in the lake.

"Everything is being investigated now, a post-mortem and scientific analysis will reveal the exact cause of these deaths," Pawar said.

He added that the Covid 19 restrictions imposed over the past two years likely led to a greater surge in numbers for the local turtle population.

"Restrictions on human activity likely increased the fish stocks at the lake and these turtles were now growing in numbers by feeding on them, which angered some locals," Pawar said.

Although Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare, they are designated as a protected species under India's Wildlife Protection Act.