Global wildlife decline could be worse than feared, study says

'Rapid and comprehensive changes in how we view our relationships with nature are needed'

An Israeli study not only confirmed a disputed estimate that wildlife populations declined by over two-thirds in the past 50 years, but also showed that the true drop could be more severe.

The research paper, published last week in the Nature journal, should spur people to action and reconsider humans’ relationship with nature, the authors said.

Scientists from Ben Gurion University of southern Israel and Tel Aviv University in the central region contributed to the study, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486379191251746824 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Rather than discourage us from action, we feel that our work should be viewed as a call to arms,” said co-author Shai Meiri from Tel Aviv University.

He added that “rapid and comprehensive changes in how we view our relationships with nature are needed – and the onus is on us to make sure they happen before it is too late.”

Researchers re-examined findings of the 2020 Living Planet Report, compiled biannually for the past 24 years by the World Wildlife Find and the Zoological Society of London.

The findings showed an average 68 percent drop in vertebrate populations - birds, fish, mammals, amphibians - around the world between 1970 and 2016.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486379197132115968 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Going further, the researchers examined the overlap between monitored populations and protected wildlife areas around the world, ToI reported.

Results showed that populations sampled for the Living Planet Report were “much more likely to be inside protected areas than would be expected to occur by chance.”

“If populations inside protected areas – where we focus a lot of our conservation efforts – are doing so badly, those that reside outside protected areas are probably worse off,” said co-author Gabriel Caetano.