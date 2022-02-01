WHO urges reforms amid large influx of Covid medical waste

The WHO says a number of hospitals already cannot handle existing waste amounts

Massive amounts of medical waste stemming from the global Covid pandemic are piling up around the world, posing threats to human health and the environment, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

It estimated that the global vaccine rollout alone produced over 150,000 tons of medical waste, and that millions of Covid test kits potentially created over 2,800 tons of plastic trash.

The WHO warned that around 30 percent of the world’s health care facilities are already unable to manage disposal of existing waste products, without factoring in additional Covid waste like vaccine needles, packaging, and test kits.

“This potentially exposes health workers to needle stick injuries, burns and pathogenic microorganisms, while also impacting communities living near poorly managed landfills and waste disposal sites through contaminated air from burning waste, poor water quality or disease carrying pests,” the report cautioned.

The analysis called for more sustainable waste management practices, including reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) options, use of biodegradable materials, and other eco-friendly solutions.

“It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right PPE,” the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr. Michael Ryan said.

“But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment,” the official added.