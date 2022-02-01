Scientists count the world's tree species

Earth boasts some 73,300 tree species, with about 9,200 of them still unidentified by science

Researchers on Monday unveiled the world’s largest forest database, comprised of more than 44 million individual trees at over 100,000 sites in 90 countries.

From the monkey puzzle tree of Peru to the Tasmanian blue gum of Australia, the researchers calculated that Earth boasts some 73,300 tree species.

Of that total, about 9,200 are estimated to exist based on statistical modeling but have not been identified by science.

According to the researchers, South America - which is home to the significantly biodiverse Amazon rainforest and Andean forests - harbors 43 percent of the planet's tree species as well as the largest number of rare species at about 8,200.

Roberto Cazzolla Gatti, a professor of biological diversity and conservation at the University of Bologna in Italy, said that trees and forests are much more than just oxygen producers.

"Without trees and forests, we would not have clean water, safe mountain slopes, habitats for many animals, the most biodiverse terrestrial ecosystems…" said Gatti, the lead author of the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"From trees and forests humanity gets inspiration, relaxation, spirituality, and essentially the meaning of life," he added.

The study found that South America has about 27,000 known and 4,000 unknown tree species.

Eurasia has 14,000 known species and 2,000 unknown, followed by Africa (10,000 known/1,000 unknown), North America and Central America (9,000/2,000), and Oceania and Australia (7,000/2,000).

"Tree species diversity is key to maintaining healthy, productive forests, and important to the global economy and to nature,” said co-author Peter Reich.