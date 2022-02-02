Crows vs. Trash: Swedish firm deploys birds to pick up litter

'We can teach crows to pick up cigarette butts but we can’t teach people not to throw them on the ground'

Crows are being recruited in Sweden to pick up littered cigarette butts from the streets as part of a cost-cutting drive to combat trash.

The wild birds are encouraged to do their part in return for a little food for every cigarette butt that they deposit in a bespoke machine designed by a startup in Södertälje, near Stockholm.

“They are wild birds taking part on a voluntary basis,” said Christian Günther-Hanssen, the founder of Corvid Cleaning, The Guardian reported.

According to The Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation, more than one billion cigarette butts are left on Sweden’s streets each year, representing 62 percent of all litter.

The city of Södertälje spends some $21.7 million on street cleaning annually.

Günther-Hanssen estimated that his method could save at least 75 percent of the costs involved in cleaning up the street waste.

A pilot project is being conducted before being potentially rolled out across the city, with the birds’ health being a key concern.

Researchers suggest that New Caledonian crows are as good at reasoning as a seven-year-old human, making them the best birds for the job, according to The Guardian.

“They are easier to teach and there is also a higher chance of them learning from each other. At the same time, there’s a lower risk of them mistakenly eating any rubbish,” Günther-Hanssen said.

Tomas Thernström, a waste strategist at Södertälje municipality, said the potential of the program depends on financing.

“It would be interesting… from the perspective that we can teach crows to pick up cigarette butts but we can’t teach people not to throw them on the ground. That’s an interesting thought.”