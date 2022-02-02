Deforestation in Amazon hits record high for January

Angelo says the data 'certainly demands attention and leaves us extremely worried'

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon set a new record for January just three weeks into the year, according to data released Wednesday, a worrying sign of the surging destruction of the world's biggest rainforest.

Around 140 square miles of forest cover - an area more than six times the size of Manhattan - were destroyed in the Brazilian Amazon from January 1 to January 21, said Brazil's national space research institute, INPE.

With 10 days to go in the month, the figure was already the worst for January since the institute launched its DETER satellite monitoring program in 2015.

Environmentalists said that translated into a high risk that 2022 would be another devastating year for the Brazilian Amazon, where deforestation surged since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019.

"A number that high in January, which is the peak of the rainy season" - when deforestation usually falls - "certainly demands attention and leaves us extremely worried," said Claudio Angelo of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups.

By comparison, deforestation for January 2021 was over 30 square miles - less than one-fourth the figure for the first 21 days of January 2022.

It was the third straight increase under Bolsonaro, who pushed to open protected rainforest lands to agribusiness and mining.