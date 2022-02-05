Animal-linked NFTs raise funds for South African reserve

'If we don't create the necessary economic incentives to conserve wildlife, it won't happen'

A leopard named Tlalamba is the most sought-after animal on her South African reserve among buyers of a new project selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to raise money for conservation.

NFTs are crypto-assets that exploded in popularity last year, allowing for all kinds of digital objects - art, videos, tweets - to be bought and sold with digital signatures that make them one-of-a-kind.

WildEarth, a wildlife streaming service, is taking advantage of the trend by minting NFTs linked to 25 prominent animals on the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa.

Buyers will get special access to images, videos, and information about the reserve’s animals.

Forty percent of the proceeds go to the custodian of the animals’ habitats, with some $16,000 raised for the Djuma reserve through more than 1,000 sales so far.

Each NFT currently costs around $200.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487098171725602825 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

WildEarth cofounder Graham Wallington said the venture offers a reliable, low-impact revenue stream for global conservation while allowing enthusiasts to gain a sense of custodianship for the animals they love.

"If we don't create the necessary economic incentives to conserve wildlife, it won't happen," he said.

"We're going to have to find a solution which allows people at home to conserve nature in the wild."

According to Djuma reserve owner Jurie Moolman, even tourism can be harmful.

"We're trying to tread the earth lighter.”

Wallington hopes to expand the project among reserves in South Africa and Kenya’s Maasai Mara Reserve next.