US to spend $725m on abandoned coal mines in 2022

The money represents a portion of the $11.3 billion allocated to mine reclamation

The administration of United States President Joe Biden said Monday that $725 million in federal funds would be available to states in 2022 to clean up abandoned coal mines, another initiative aimed at reducing pollution.

Announced by the Interior Department, the money represents a portion of the $11.3b allocated to mine reclamation in an infrastructure law passed last year.

The program will see the money distributed annually for the next 15 years to states and tribes based on their needs.

For the fiscal year 2022, the Navajo Nation and 22 states are eligible for the funds.

The allocations are based on the number of tons of coal historically produced in each state before the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

Pennsylvania is eligible for most of the funding - nearly $245m.

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said his eastern state is home to a third of the nation’s abandoned mine lands and expects to receive some $3b overall from the program.

"That's going to go a long way. We've never had that kind of investment in our abandoned mine lands at one time in history," Casey said.

The funding will prioritize projects that hire displaced coal workers, according to the Interior Department, in hopes to create union jobs and help mining regions as they seek to diversify their economies.

Such work could include closing dangerous mine shafts, reclaiming unstable slopes, treating acid mine drainage, or restoring damaged water supplies.

The funds are expected to be disbursed later this year.