UN: 13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens

An estimated 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in decades, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The region is experiencing its third consecutive rainy season and recorded its driest conditions since 1981, the UN's World Food Programme said.

Lack of water is destroying crops and inflicted "abnormally" high livestock deaths, forcing rural families who rely on herding and farming to abandon their homes.

Water and grazing land is in short supply and forecasts of below-average rainfall in the coming months only threaten more misery, said Michael Dunford, WFP's regional director in East Africa.

"Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa," Dunford said.

"The situation requires immediate humanitarian action" to avoid a repeat of a crisis like that of Somalia in 2011 when 250,000 died of hunger during a prolonged drought.

WFP spokesman Tomson Phiri described the scene he witnessed during a recent trip to northeastern Kenya.

"While it's common to see dead livestock by the roadside... this time, they have not been hit by passing vehicles: they have died from thirst and starvation, and died in large numbers," he said.

"The drought is widespread, severe, and likely to grow worse."

Mohamed Fall, UNICEF's regional director for eastern and southern Africa, said the situation was particularly dire for children and families.

Nearly 5.5 million children in the region are threatened by acute malnutrition, while 1.4 million risk falling into severe acute malnutrition, which can lead to death.