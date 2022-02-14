Thailand: Amulets made from plastic waste

Predominantly Buddhist Thailand is the fifth-biggest contributor of plastic to the world’s oceans

Two companies in Thailand teamed up to make Buddhist amulets by using nine types of recyclable materials ranging from plastic bottles to nylon fishing nets, hoping to inspire more Thais to recycle plastic waste.

"The idea of the plastic amulet is a result of finding a connection between the environment and Thai culture," said Krit Phutpim, a director at Dots Design Studio, one of the companies behind the project.

Thai amulets with Buddhist imagery are extremely popular in the Southeast Asian country, as many hope they enhance spirituality and bring good fortune.

The amulets launched this week at Bangkok's design exhibition have the Thai word for “awareness” on the back to remind people to be conscious that their consumption should not harm the environment, said Teerachai Suppameteekulwat, the founder of the other company Qualy Design.

Blessed by monks, the amulets are distributed in exchange for at least 2.2 lbs of plastic or a minimum of $3.07 for each amulet with the money going to various charities.

While seemingly an environmental good, the project has generated some controversy, with some questioning if an amulet should be made from recycled materials.

Amulets are typically made from materials such as bone, wood, or metal, and they may contain ash from incense burnt at a temple or hair from a monk, substances thought to increase the wearer’s powers.