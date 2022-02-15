World's rivers suffer toxic levels of pharmaceutical drugs, study finds

Pharmaceutical pollution is contaminating water on every continent, including Antarctica

Researchers from around the world found that potentially toxic levels of pharmaceutical drugs were floating in a quarter of rivers across the globe, from nicotine to paracetamol.

In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers surveyed more than 1,000 locations on 258 rivers, including in the UK, India, China, New York in the US, and the Amazon in Brazil.

They assessed the presence of 61 pharmaceuticals and compounds linked to lifestyles such as caffeine, and whether they were having effects on the environment, Sky News reported.

The study - carried out at England’s University of York as part of its ‘Global Monitoring of Pharmaceuticals Project’ - warned that chemical pollution of the world’s rivers is a global problem.

Findings

2. Rivers in lower-middle-income nations are the most chemically polluted

3. Most polluted regions were the ones researched the least, such as sub-Saharan Africa, South America, and southern Asia.

4. The activities most associated with pharmaceutical pollution included trash dumping, inadequate wastewater infrastructure, and the dumping of residual septic tanks.

5. A quarter of the sites contained contaminants at potentially harmful concentrations.

“We’ve known for over two decades now that pharmaceuticals make their way into the aquatic environment,” co-leader of the project Dr. John Wilkinson said, Sky News reported.

“One of the largest problems… is that we have not been very representative when monitoring these contaminants,” he noted.

The researchers warned that the chemical pollution poses a risk to freshwater habitats and wildlife, and also threatens global goals on water quality.