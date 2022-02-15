Pollution causing more deaths than Covid, UN expert says

Pollution reportedly causes at least 9 million premature deaths a year, compared to 5.9 million from Covid

Pollution is contributing to more deaths globally than Covid, a United Nations environmental report published Tuesday said, calling for “immediate and ambitious action” to ban some toxic chemicals.

According to the report, pollution from pesticides, plastics, and electronic waste is causing at least 9 million premature deaths a year, an issue that is being overlooked.

Covid has caused close to 5.9 million deaths globally, according to data aggregator Worldometer.

"Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment," the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights David Boyd concluded in the report.

"I think we have an ethical and now a legal obligation to do better by these people," he told Reuters.

The analysis is due to be presented next month to the UN Human Rights Council, which has declared a clean environment a human right.

It urges a ban on polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl, man-made substances used in household products that have been linked to cancer and dubbed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily.

Boyd is also seeking the clean-up of polluted sites and the possible relocations of extremely affected communities - many of them poor, minority, or indigenous - from so-called “sacrifice zones.”

"What I hope to do by telling these stories of sacrifice zones is to really put a human face on these otherwise inexplicable, incomprehensible statistics," Boyd said.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called environmental threats the biggest global rights challenge.