Argentina wildfires rage, burning wetlands and farms

Drought and unusually hot summer contributing to blazes

Raging fires in Argentina destroyed more than 600,000 hectares of land, killing animals and plant life, including in the protected Ibera National Park, an important area of wetland.

Firefighters, police and volunteers are battling 15 separate blazes, which are impacting the province of Corrientes close to the Paraguayan border.

A drought and unseasonably high temperatures during the southern hemisphere’s summer months have sparked the fires - leaving six percent of the province burned.

"Our teams can't cope. We have water bomber planes, helicopters, but we just can't cope," Commander Daniel Bertorello of the provincial capital's Volunteer Firefighters said in a telephone interview.

Argentina’s National Meteorological Service said that additional high temperatures and a lack of rainfall are expected in the coming days.

As much as $234 million has been lost so far in Corrientes, the Argentine Rural Society said. The area produces a large amount of agricultural goods.

"We're mortgaging 10 years of our future because of this situation, because all the new plantations have died," Orlando Stvass, who produces yerba mate, a popular herbal tea, told Argentine television channel Telefe.

Images from the blazes have shown dead animals and exhausted firefighters struggling to protect them and their environment.

"We leave water for the monkeys in the trees and for the alligators two or three thousand liters per day, when we do not need it to put out the fire," said Andrea Boloqui, president of the Corrientes Chamber of Tourism. "The estuary is dry."