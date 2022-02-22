75% of people globally want single-use plastics banned

'The onus... is now on governments to adopt a global plastics treaty... so we can eliminate plastic pollution'

Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned, according to a survey released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to address plastic pollution.

The percentage of people calling for the ban is up from 71 percent in 2019, while those who favor products with less plastic packaging rose to 82 percent, according to a poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries by market research firm IPSOS.

Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Kenya this month to advance on a treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris climate agreement in 2015.

"People worldwide have made their views clear," said Marco Lambertini, director-general of World Wildlife Fund International (WWF).

"The onus and opportunity is now on governments to adopt a global plastics treaty... so we can eliminate plastic pollution."

Nearly 90 percent of those surveyed said they supported a treaty, although it remains unclear whether any deal would focus merely on waste collection or take more radical measures like curbing production.

Last week, Reuters revealed that big oil and chemical industry groups were devising strategies to persuade conference participants to reject any deal that would limit plastic production.

In a WWF study, there will be widespread ecological damage over the coming decades if the UNJ cannot agree on a deal to curb plastic pollution.

The most support for a single-use plastic ban in the poll came from Colombia, Mexico, and India, countries at the sharp end of a waste crisis.