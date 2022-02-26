Poor African countries spending millions to cope with climate crisis

Sierra Leone, the world’s fifth poorest country, is estimated to spend $90m annually on climate adaptation

Countries in Africa are spending millions of dollars annually coping with the effect of climate change, threatening to drive such states into deeper poverty, a recent study shows.

Dealing with extreme weather is costing close to six percent of GDP in Ethiopia alone, according to research by the think tank Power Shift Africa.

The warning comes just before a major scientific report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the global authority on climate science, The Guardian reported.

This report will set out the consequences of climate breakdown globally, focusing on floods, droughts, heatwaves, and storms that affect food systems, water supplies, and infrastructure.

Africa is expected to be one of the worst-hit regions.

According to the Power Shift Africa study, African states will spend an average of four percent of GDP on adapting to the climate crisis.

These countries include some of the world’s poorest people, whose responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is far less than those of people in developed countries, The Guardian reported.

Sierra Leone, the world’s fifth poorest country according to World Population Review, is estimated to spend $90 million annually on climate adaptation.

Its citizens, though, are responsible for roughly 0.2 tons of carbon dioxide emission annually, compared to United States citizens who generate about 80 times more.

“This report shows the deep injustice of the climate emergency. Some of the poorest countries in the world are having to use scarce resources to adapt to a crisis not of their making,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa.

“These African countries are suffering from droughts, storms, and floods which are putting already stretched public finances under strain and limiting their ability to tackle other problems.”