UN panel: World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies

The finding is part of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Climate change and extreme weather, if left unchecked, will plunge millions more into poverty and push up food prices, disrupting trade and labor markets, UN climate experts warned on Monday.

The finding is part of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that concluded there remained only "a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all," Reuters reported.

The report made clear that climate change is impacting the world faster than scientists anticipated, as countries fail to rein in carbon emissions, causing the rise in global temperatures.

ISABEL INFANTES / AFP A climate change activist dressed in plastic single-use packaging demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, England, on October 7, 2019.

"Economic damages from climate change have been detected in climate-exposed sectors, with regional effects to agriculture, forestry, fishery, energy and tourism and through outdoor labor productivity," the report summary said, according to Reuters.

"Individual livelihoods have been affected through changes in agricultural productivity, impacts on human health and food security, destruction of homes and infrastructure, and loss of property and income, with adverse effects on gender and social equity," it added.

The report stated that poorer, more vulnerable economies would feel disproportionate harm.

"Significant regional variation in aggregate economic damages from climate change is projected with estimated economic damages per capita for developing countries often higher as a fraction of income," it concluded.