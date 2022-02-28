UN urged to tackle plastic trash 'epidemic' with treaty

Countries participating in UN environment summit expected to adopt blueprint for global plastic waste treaty

The United Nations opened an environment summit in Nairobi on Monday where nations are being urged to adopt the blueprint for a landmark global treaty to reduce plastic pollution.

Representatives from more than 100 nations are expected to agree on a broad template for a world-first treaty on plastic waste over three days of in-person and virtual deliberations.

The UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) was told plastic had been found on the remotest beaches, in the air and soil, and within tiny fish and the human bloodstream.

"Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic of its own," said UNEA president Espen Barth Eide.

The world had a chance to make history by mounting a coordinated global response to tackle the scourge, said UN environment chief Inger Andersen.

"The world is watching to see what member states will do over the next few days," Andersen, the head of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), told the assembly.

International negotiators have thrashed out the draft framework for a treaty and UN member states are expected to name an intergovernmental committee to finalize the details.

That process could take another two years at least.