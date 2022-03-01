Scientists predict climate disasters before they happen

The 'unprecedented' drought would likely 'cause a perilous and disruptive humanitarian disaster'

An organization of scientists is working on early-warning systems that are becoming more essential as climate change continues to increasingly threaten humanity.

When reviewing a temperature forecast map in November last year, scientists of the Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS Net) grew worried about a bright red, sideways “V” across the Pacific Ocean that signaled disaster.

Combined with the La Nina cooling - an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon that happens every few years - the V-shaped pattern of warm seawater indicated that the upcoming March-May rainy season in the Horn of Africa would likely fail.

FEWS Net sent out an alert with United Nations, European Union, and African institutions, saying the “unprecedented” drought would likely “cause a perilous and disruptive humanitarian disaster.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490705449108320264 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

If the warning is materialized, it could push the region into its worst drought ever, leading to millions of people struggling to feed themselves.

"Our work is to save lives and livelihoods," said FEWS Net agricultural meteorologist Gideon Galu.

On Monday, a report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that heatwaves, droughts, and extreme rainfall would become more frequent as global warming continues to worsen.

“Increasing weather and climate extreme events have exposed millions of people to acute food insecurity and reduced water security," the IPCC said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498260694902480903 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In East Africa, Fews Net scientists say only two biannual rainy seasons since 2016 were considered “normal,” while the remaining ones resulted in flooding or droughts.

"It's not just enough to forecast, we really need to act," said Zinta Zommers of the IPCC.