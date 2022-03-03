Australia: Half a million face evacuation from floods

'I haven't seen storms and floods like this, all being thrown at us at once'

Australian officials warned that some 500,000 people are likely to face evacuation orders as heavy rains continue to trigger flash floods.

A severe weather system in the Oceanic country’s east coast has cut off entire towns and submerged hundreds of homes and farms as it moves south from Queensland state.

Thirteen people have died since the extreme weather began last week.

"We do believe that things will get worse before they get better in the state," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said, adding that some half a million people would be affected by evacuation orders and warnings.

Perrottet said the floods would likely be worse in some places than floods last year, which were the worst in 60 years.

The second-consecutive year of flooding comes as the La Nina weather pattern, which is typically associated with heavy rainfall, dominated Australia’s east coast last summer.

Rivers and catchments were already near capacity before the latest drenching.

Authorities said not as much water was expected to overflow from the Warragamba Dam - Sydney’s major water supply - as earlier feared.

Some suburbs in Sydney got more than four inches of rain since Wednesday, and the weather bureau said more was on the way, with some places expecting almost six feet on Thursday.

Average rainfall in Sydney for the month of March is usually 5.5 feet.

Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated on Wednesday night.

"Conditions are going to be unstable for the next 24 to 48 hours," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

"I haven't seen storms and floods like this, all being thrown at us at once."