Iowa gov. issues disaster proclamation after deadly tornado

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation allowing the use of state resources for assistance after a tornado tore through central Iowa on Saturday and killed six people, including a number of children.

The natural disaster struck southwest of Des Moines at around 4:30 pm, Madison County’s emergency management officials said.

At least four others were injured as the tornado swept through the area, tearing up power lines and damaging trees.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” Reynolds said, according to the Associated Press.

“Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need - they already are.”

An initial damage assessment from the National Weather Service in Des Moines anticipated the tornado intensity suggested a classification of EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale - indicating a severe tornado with wind speeds of over 136 miles per hour.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said, adding that around 25 to 30 houses suffered severe damage from the natural disaster.

The tornado also caused electrical outages across Iowa's capital city, at one point impacting approximately 10,000 buildings around Des Moines.