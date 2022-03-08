UN climate chief: Global action must not delay

Global warming remains the 'most rapidly growing threat to the human species'

UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa warned the world that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must not distract leaders from the global climate crisis.

In an interview with Reuters, Espinosa said global warming remains the “most rapidly growing threat to the human species” even as the war is causing “so much suffering.”

Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is planning to step down from her post when her term ends in July.

The UNFCCC is the 196-country treaty that convenes global negotiations on addressing climate change.

"This is an agenda that cannot be postponed," she said, adding that energy security concerns brought on by the Ukraine-Russia war could bring countries to clean energy sooner.

The European Union is set to publish plans to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, as the United States on Tuesday announced a ban on Russian oil, gas, and energy imports.

Germany - Europe’s biggest economy - also proposed its shift to renewable power.

Europe gets 40 percent of its gas from Russia.

"It's a very important change in the way the issue of energy transition is being addressed," Espinosa told Reuters.

The international move to escape dependency on Russian energy could spark more domestic coal use, though.

But climate analysts echo Espinosa’s hope that the eastern European crisis will mark a pivot for global climate action.

There's no evidence so far that "climate will be squeezed out of the political or fiscal agenda of governments," said Alex Scott, climate diplomacy leader at the E3G think tank.

Governments can "handle responses to both of these crises."