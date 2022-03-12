Study: What if the world went vegan?

'Phasing out animal agriculture over the next 15 years… would likely avoid climate catastrophe'

If humans were to shift to non-animal-based nutrition, the increase of greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere would be totally halted for the next 30 years, according to a recent study.

Published in the scientific journal PLOS Climate, the calculations were made by a computerized model examining the potential effect on greenhouse gas emissions if humanity were to stop eating animal-based foods.

Expectations were dramatically overwhelmed after biochemist Patrick Brown and geneticist Michael Eisen conducted the study, Haaretz reported.

According to the data, the impact would stem from two sources:

1. The spontaneous reduction of methane and nitrous oxide.

2. Absorption of 800 gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Animal agriculture accounts for more than a quarter of Earth’s landmass, and almost 40 percent of its habitable area.

To produce a kilogram of animal protein requires an average area of 100 times larger than what is needed to make a kilogram of vegetable protein.

Brown is the founder of Impossible Foods, a company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products, and Eisen is an advisor to the firm.

“I don’t ask people to trust me. But this isn’t me speaking, it’s the data speaking. So people should look at it, question it, and come to their own conclusions,” Brown told Haaretz.

Eisen noted that the idea of ending animal agriculture would be a unique step compared to other solutions for the climate crisis, in that it would not only halt the increase of greenhouse gases but also reduce the quantity of them in the atmosphere.

“Phasing out animal agriculture over the next 15 years… would likely avoid climate catastrophe.”