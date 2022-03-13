Study: Human activity near rivers can worsen droughts, floods

'Climate [change] has a big role to play, but in a lot of places, humans are magnifying it'

While climate change is dramatically altering waterways across the United States, humans are significantly contributing to the problem with their use of manmade dams, canals, and irrigation systems, according to a study.

The study, published last month in the Nature Sustainability journal, highlights the need for better watershed management strategies to curb the effects of climate change, the authors said.

Co-authors Nandita Basu and Nitin Singh examined changes in water flow in more than 2,000-watersheds across North America from 1950 to 2009, USA Today reported.

They compared those “managed” through development and infrastructure projects with “nearby” watersheds with no such effects.

In 44 percent of the managed watersheds, human activity led to significantly higher or lower water flows, exacerbating conditions that could lead to droughts or floods.

“Climate [change] has a big role to play, but in a lot of places, humans are magnifying it,” said Basu, a professor of global water sustainability and ecohydrology at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

“... what was really surprising to us was the large fraction of watersheds in which humans were either increasing droughts or increasing floods,” she added.

About one of every 10 watersheds in the US saw a 167 percent increase in harm from the climate due to human management, the researchers found.

The analysis also found, though, that there was were beneficial effects in 48 percent of managed watersheds, USA Today reported.

“The takeaway is that (management) could be a good or a bad thing, depending on how you do it,” Basu said.

Singh, a Waterloo postdoctoral fellow, said that while dams are “built to control” flooding, they also store water “so much that it can lead to drought in some seasons.”