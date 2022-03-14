Investors launch global climate standards for companies

'We want the standard to set a high bar for companies, and to encourage a move away from negative lobbying'

Investors on Monday launched a 14-point plan of action for companies to stick to or risk having their actions put to a shareholder vote, stepping up pressure on corporate climate lobbying.

The Global Standard on Responsible Climate Lobbying urges firms to commit to responsible climate lobbying and take action if they run counter to the world’s climate goal.

That goal - to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial norms by 2050 - is moving increasingly out of reach, according to scientists.

The standard, developed by Swedish pension scheme AP7 as well as BNP Paribas Asset Management and the Church of England (C of E) Pensions Board, is backed by investor groups leading on climate talks with companies whose members manage a total of $130 trillion.

"Time must be called on negative climate lobbying. Investors will no longer tolerate a glaring gap between a company’s words and their actions on climate," said AP7 sustainability strategist Charlotta Dawidowski Sydstrand.

"We are committed to engaging... with companies globally to highlight and improve their climate lobbying accountability and performance."

The investors explained that lobbying that sought to delay, dilute, or block climate action by governments would counter global interests and could result in resolutions being filed.

"We want the standard to set a high bar for companies, and to encourage a move away from ‘negative lobbying’ towards actively engaging in ‘responsible lobbying’ through supporting policies aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Clare Richards, Senior Engagement Manager at the C of E Pensions Board.