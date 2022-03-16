UN pushes to save planet’s biodiversity

Preserving Earth’s biodiversity is seen as critical to avoiding habitat loss and the exploitation of nature

Almost all the world’s countries on Monday kicked off a United Nations-backed meeting in Geneva aimed at preserving Earth’s biodiversity — seen as critical to avoiding habitat loss, the overexploitation of nature, and the emergence of pathogens.

Over 190 countries are taking part in the Convention on Biological Diversity, which is the last gathering of its kind before a conference in China this summer where participants will work to adopt an international agreement on protecting biodiversity.

“We have this one goal, which is to bend the curve on biodiversity loss and really to build that shared future to live in harmony with nature in the long term,” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the convention’s executive secretary, AP News reported.

According to an intergovernmental assessment in 2019, nature was declining at unprecedented rates and the extinction of species accelerating.

The US-based Campaign For Nature said a major theme at the Switzerland forum would be to protect and conserve at least 30 percent of the world’s land, inland waters, and oceans.

Managers of the convention point to five drivers of biodiversity loss:

1. Changes to use of land and sea

2. Unsustainable exploitation through activities like agriculture

3. Climate change

4. Pollution

5. Spread of invasive species into new habitats

Mrema said one key issue would be towards repurposing and redirecting harmful subsidies — to the tune of around $500 billion per year — and how such funds can transition from “nature-negative to biodiversity-positive outcomes,” AP News reported.

A draft proposal for the framework to be adopted in China aims to require that $700 billion be used for sustaining or improving biodiversity, as well as pollution and plastics reduction.