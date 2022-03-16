Tsunami warning issued after earthquake in Fukushima, Japan

Resulting power outages impact over 2 million households in Japan's capital city and surrounding areas

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Wednesday - the site of 2011’s devastating nuclear disaster.

Back in 2011, a separate earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 and a subsequent tsunami set off a nuclear disaster in the area - during which over 22,000 people were killed or went missing, CNN reported.

The accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant received a level 7 designation on the International Nuclear Event Scale, making the incident the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Following Wednesday’s quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for inhabitants in the Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, warning people to not enter the sea or approach coastal areas until the danger passes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504105977762648078 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during a press conference that one of the prefecture’s nuclear power plants was not impacted by the natural disaster.

He added that another plant was being checked, according to CNN.

Over 2 million households in Japan's capital city and the surrounding prefectures were left without power due to the earthquake, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504107817564721156 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The office of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government will coordinate with local officials in order to assist in rescue operations.

“In close cooperation with local governments, under the policy of putting human life first, the government will work as one to take emergency measures,” the office said on Twitter.