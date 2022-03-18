Great Barrier Reef bleached from intense heat

'Only urgent action on climate change will give the reef a chance to survive'

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system off the coast of Australia, has been hit by intense bleaching due to heat stress, the agency that manages the reef said Friday.

United Nations officials are set to visit Australia in the coming days to review whether the reef should be listed as being “in danger.”

Australia last year dodged the “in danger” designation for the reef - a World Heritage site - after Canberra convinced UNESCO to postpone a decision to this year.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said the marine park was hit by “significant heat stress” over the summer, with water temperatures in some areas up to almost 40 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

"Bleaching has been detected across the Marine Park - it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe," the agency said on its website.

It added that whole colonies of coral were either bleached white or even dying.

"Corals across the Marine Park remain vulnerable to the ongoing elevated temperatures.”

UN experts will be in Australia for 10 days from March 21 to meet with scientists, regulators, policymakers, and members of the public before reporting to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in June.

Australia’s government has been criticized for not doing enough to save the coral system, which is composed of over 2,900 reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 1,400 miles.

"Only urgent action on climate change will give the reef a chance to survive," Australian Conservation Foundation CEO Kelly O'Shanassy said.