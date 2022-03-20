Melting poles: Extreme heat in Antarctica, Arctic

'You don’t see the north and the south (poles) both melting at the same time... it's pretty stunning'

Earth’s poles are undergoing simultaneous periods of extreme heat, with parts of Antarctica more than 70 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 50 degrees warmer.

As the Antarctic region nears autumn, weather stations shattered records on Friday: Concordia station was at 10 degrees - 70 degrees higher than average - and the Vostok station hit barely above zero degrees, beating its all-time record by about 27 degrees.

Officials of the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) were unpleasantly surprised as they were focused on the higher-than-average temperatures in the Arctic region, along with areas nearing or at their melting point.

“They are opposite seasons. You don’t see the north and the south (poles) both melting at the same time,” NSIDC scientist Walt Meier told AP News.

“It’s pretty stunning.”

Ted Scamobs, an ice scientist of the University of Colorado, who recently returned from an expedition of the continent said he had “never seen anything like this in the Antarctic.”

Meteorologist Matthew Lazzara said the temperatures in east Antarctica were expected in January, not March.

“January is summer there. That’s dramatic,” Lazzara said, AP News reported.

Both Lazzara and Meier noted that the phenomenon in Antarctica was most likely a random weather event, but that if it happened again, then it could be attributed to global warming.