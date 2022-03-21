World Wildlife Conference will focus on iconic African animals

'There is a new... engagement to combat the illegal trade of endangered species of wild animals and plants'

The World Wildlife Conference slated for Panama later this year will focus on iconic African wildlife such as elephants, big cats, and rosewood trees.

Scheduled for November in the Central American country, the main agenda of the meeting was decided last week by the United Nations wildlife trade body - Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), AP News reported.

CITES is the highest decision-making body on global wildlife trade, and is expected to make resolutions at the conference on flagship wildlife including pangolins, vultures, and a list of marine animals such as turtles and sharks in Africa.

“African nations are providing a strong example to the world of how states can collaboratively take action against illegal international trade in wildlife,” said CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero.

”In Central and West Africa, there is a new political commitment and engagement to combat the illegal trade of endangered species of wild animals and plants,” she told AP News.

AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File Ivory statues are set on fire in a dramatic statement against the trade in ivory and products from endangered species, in Nairobi National Park, Kenya, on April 30, 2016.

Poaching and trafficking records indicate that the ivory trade saw a resurgence in 2007 and steadily grew until 2011, before declining in 2016.

There were almost 557,000 elephants in African countries in 2006, a number that has decreased to an estimated 413,240.

Pangolins in Africa are also being hunted at an alarming rate for their meat and scales, AP News reported.

In 2016, the wildlife body placed a global trade ban due to the overexploitation of the species.

AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File A pangolin at a Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 18, 2020.

Apart from animals, the committee will also address the rosewood crisis, which has been “devastating West African forests and the livelihoods of its people for almost a decade,” according to CITES Africa program manager Raphael Edou.