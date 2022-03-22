No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

Some regions even saw a rebound in smog after Covid-related dips

No country met the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, a survey of pollution data across 6,475 cities worldwide showed Tuesday, and smog even rebounded in some regions after Covid-related dips.

The average annual readings of small hazardous airborne particles - known as PM2.5 - should be no more than 5 micrograms per cubic meter, the WHO recommends.

Its guidelines changed last year after realizing that even low concentrations could cause significant health risks.

However, only 3.4 percent of the surveyed cities met the 2021 standard, according to data compiled by the Swiss pollution technology company IQAir.

Over 90 cities saw PM2.5 levels 10 times above the recommended level.

"There are a lot of countries that are making big strides in reduction," said Christi Schroeder, air quality science manager with IQAir.

"But there are also places in the world where it is getting significantly worse."

India’s overall pollution levels got worse in 2021, and data showed that New Delhi remained the world’s most polluted capital.

The South Asian country also had the world’s most polluted cities - Bhiwadi and Ghaziabad.

Bangladesh was the world’s most polluted country, followed by Chad.

China fell to 22nd from 14th a year earlier, progress from a war on pollution since 2014.

Israel’s coastal city Tel Aviv ranked 1,006 with an increase in PM2.5 since 2020.

Washington in the United States ranked at 4,200, with PM2.5 levels at 7.4 micrograms per cubic meter.