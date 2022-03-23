Study: Rich countries must abandon oil, gas production by 2034

'There are huge differences in the ability of countries to end oil and gas production'

If rich countries want to see a fair transition away from fossil fuels, they must cease all oil and gas production by 2034 while the poorest nations should be given almost 30 years, according to a study.

The study found that wealthy countries - the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia - have about 12 years to stop producing oil and gas to give the world a 50 percent chance of preventing devastating climate breakdown.

It further suggested that the poorest nations that are also heavily reliant on fossil fields should be given until 2050, The Guardian reported.

Study-lead Prof. Kevin Anderson, from the England-based Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research, said that a rapid shift away from “a fossil fuel economy” must be done in an equitable way.

“There are huge differences in the ability of countries to end oil and gas production, while maintaining vibrant economies and delivering a just transition for their citizens,” he added.

The report examined each country’s wealth and dependency on oil and gas and found that wealthy states could afford to end fossil fuel production while remaining relatively prosperous, The Guardian reported.

Poorer nations, on the other hand - South Sudan, the Republic of Congo, Gabon - would be economically and politically crippled by a rapid transition to clean energy.

Amid a renewed focus on the climate crisis, the report also found that even with the suggested timescale, poorer countries would need financial support to make the switch.