Australia declares 'mass bleaching' at Great Barrier Reef

This is the fourth mass bleaching event since 2016

Australia's spectacular Great Barrier Reef is suffering "mass bleaching" as corals lose their color under the stress of warmer seas, authorities said Friday, in a blow widely blamed on climate change.

The world's largest coral reef system, stretching for more than 1,400 miles along the northeast coast of Australia, is showing the harmful effects of the heat, said the Reef Authority.

Aerial surveys detected coral bleaching at multiple reefs across a large area of the system, "confirming a mass bleaching event, the fourth since 2016," it said in a report.

The Great Barrier Reef, home to some 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 types of mollusk, was suffering despite the cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon, which is currently influencing Australia's climate, the authority said.

The area, which comprises about 2,500 individual reefs and more than 900 islands, suffers from bleaching when corals expel algae living in their tissues, draining them of their vibrant colors.

Though bleached corals are under stress, they can still recover if conditions become more moderate, the Reef Authority said.

"Weather patterns over the next couple of weeks continue to remain critical in determining the overall extent and severity of coral bleaching across the Marine Park," it said.

The mass bleaching report emerged four days after the United Nations began a monitoring mission to assess whether the World Heritage site is being protected from climate change.