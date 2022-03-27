Scientists investigate after thousands of tremors strike Sao Jorge

'One of the possible scenarios on the table is that we see something similar to what happened in La Palma'

Fatima Viveiros, a volcanologist from the Portuguese Azorean island of Sao Jorge, is monitoring the area for signs of a future eruption after residents were rattled by one week of over 14,000 small earthquakes.

The tremors sparked alarm from Viveiros and other experts on a possible strong earthquake or volcanic eruption - including a natural disaster similar to the 85 days of lava flows seen on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma.

“One of the possible scenarios on the table is that we see something similar to what happened in La Palma,” Viveiros said.

She is monitoring the island’s soil gasses in order to determine the risks of an eruption on Sao Jorge, and though the levels are normal, the spike in seismic activity is driving fears of a volcanic blast.

Last week, CIVISA, the Azores volcano observatory, raised its volcanic alert to Level 4 out of 5 - indicating a “real possibility of eruption.”

The tremors are occurring around the area of Sao Jorge’s volcanic fissure, Manadas, which last erupted over 200 years ago in 1808.

The potential threat of a natural disaster drove approximately 1,500 residents of Sao Jorge to depart from the island, either by sea or air, in recent days.