Qatar, Gates Foundation to spend $200m on climate-adaptive agriculture

'We are trying to help those communities grapple with the reality of climate change'

Major gas producer Qatar and the Gates Foundation will jointly invest up to $200 million over the next two years to prepare farmers in developing countries to adapt to climate change, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

At a conference in the Gulf Arab state on Sunday, CEO of the Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, said the new partnership will focus on introducing climate-adaptive farming methods and technology to people that depend on agriculture for food and income.

“We are trying to help those communities grapple with the reality of climate change now and, in a way, help insulate them from the future damages of climate change," which can pull them deeper into poverty, Suzman told Reuters.

For example, the initiative will introduce dual-use chickens - bred to be productive in a variety of climate conditions and raised for both food and egg production - to low-income women farmers in Africa.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation NGO will fund the partnership on a 50-50 basis with Qatar’s state Fund for Development.

"Climate change is already happening. We are already seeing more frequent droughts, more frequent floods, less predictable weather," Suzman said.

A study by the think tank Power Shift Africa estimated that African countries are spending millions of dollars annually coping with the effect of climate change.

In Africa’s poorest nations, like Madagascar, people are in the grips of famine driven by climate change, according to the United Nations.