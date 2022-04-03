Talks on new UN climate report ‘far from finished’

Oil exporter Saudi Arabia also argues that phasing out fossil fuels too quickly could hurt the world's poorest

Negotiations over a key United Nations climate report went down to the wire on Sunday, as officials from major emerging economies urged that an agreement should recognize their right to development.

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is meant to decide how the world should stay within the temperature limits laid out in the 2015 Paris accord.

That accord aims to cap global warming at 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit this century, although many experts say that is only possible with drastic cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

The recent meeting between scientists and governments was meant to come to an end Friday so that a report could be presented to the public on Monday, AP News reported.

However, several observers said that the talks were far from finished.

One senior climate scientist involved in the talks said about 70 percent of the text was so far agreed on.

India has emerged as a key voice pushing for recognition that developing countries contribute a far smaller share of emissions when compared to industrialized nations, and should therefore not be forced to make the same steep cuts.

According to AP, India also called for more financial support to be given to poor countries to cope with climate change and transition to low-carbon economies.

Oil exporter Saudi Arabia also argues that fossil fuels will be needed for decades longer and that phasing them out too quickly could hurt the world's poorest.

The text being negotiated is set to act as a basis for government talks at future international climate meetings, such as the upcoming UN summit in Egypt this fall.