UN chief says states, firms are ‘lying’ on climate efforts

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres accused governments and businesses on Monday of "lying" about their efforts to stem climate change, seeking to shame them into action as the body released a landmark crisis report.

"Some government and business leaders are saying one thing - but doing another,” the official announced in a video message.

“Simply put, they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic," Guterres continued.

The UN chief’s remarks arrived as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a foreboding outlook on global warming projections.

The IPCC warned in its report on Monday that in order to meet climate change temperature targets, the world needs to eliminate coal, scale its oil use back by 60 percent, and cut the global utilization of gas by 70 percent.

Climate experts cautioned that according to projections of current global emissions and climate pledges, the initial goal of limiting warming to below 34.7°F will be “beyond reach,” and that even a second target of 35.6°F will be difficult to meet.

Current projections indicate that the world is currently on track for a “catastrophic” 37.76°F warming, the IPCC said.

The report also proposed a number of solutions in order to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing long-haul flights, transitioning to plant-based diets, and "climate-proofing" facilities.