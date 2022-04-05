UN climate report says ‘now or never’ to avert disaster

'Without immediate and deep emissions reductions,' limiting global warming 'will be impossible'

A United Nations climate report on Monday warned that it’s “now or never” if the world hopes to stave off the worst of the climate crisis.

In what was a final warning for governments on the climate, scientists in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025, The Guardian reported.

They added that such emissions could be nearly halved this decade to give the world a chance of limiting future heating to 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit (F) above pre-industrial levels, a limit laid out in the 2015 Paris accord.

According to the report, the total cost of doing so would be minimal - a few percent of global GDP by 2050 - though it will require a massive effort from states, businesses, and individuals.

The IPCC working group suggested:

- Coal must be phased out and planned new fossil fuel infrastructure would lead the world to exceed 34.7F

- Methane emissions must be reduced by a third

- Growing forests and preserving soils is necessary, and tree-planting will not be enough to compensate

- Investment in the shift to a low-carbon world should be increased six-fold

- All global economy sectors must change dramatically and rapidly

“It’s now or never if we want to limit global warming to [34.7F],” said Jim Skea, co-chair of the IPCC working group, The Guardian reported.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”