Microplastics found deep in lungs of living people for first time

Microplastics are omnipresent across the world, and human exposure is unavoidable

Traces of microplastic pollution was recently discovered by scientists deep in the lungs of living people for the first time.

According to researchers, microplastics are now omnipresent across the world, marking “an increasing concern regarding the hazards” to health as human exposure is unavoidable, The Guardian reported.

In the latest study - accepted for publication by the journal Science of the Total Environment - samples were taken from tissue removed from 13 patients undergoing surgery.

Microplastics were found in 11 of the cases.

The most common particles were polypropylene, used in plastic packaging and pipes.

It was already known that people breathe in tiny particles of plastic, as well as consume them via food and water, according to The Guardian.

However, microplastics were first detected in human blood last month, proving that such particles can travel through the body.

While the impact on one’s health is still unknown, researchers are concerned as microplastics damage human cells in the lab and air pollution is already known to cause millions of early deaths each year.

“We did not expect to find the highest number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the sizes we found,” said Laura Sadofsky, a senior author of the study, The Guardian reported.

“It is surprising as the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs and we would have expected particles of these sizes to be filtered out… before getting this deep,” the Hull York medical school lecturer added.

“This data provides an important advance in the field of air pollution, microplastics, and human health.”