South Africa declares national state of disaster from flooding

'The tragedy currently unfolding in our province is one of the worst natural disasters in history'

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a national state of disaster as heavy flooding continues to batter its eastern coast.

On the same day 10,000 troops were deployed to help restore power and search for 63 people who remain missing. Some of the troops include plumbers and electricians, joining the mammoth task of trying to get life back to normal.

A week after unprecedented rain began to pound the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, the death toll stood at 443, and rescue workers said hopes of finding more survivors were fading.

Clyde Naicker told AFP his brother Ronald was missing for a week after he disappeared while trying to get to his job as a hospital radiographer.

"Apparently from what we heard, his vehicle got flooded and then he tried to go to safety," Naicker said.

"The tragedy currently unfolding in our province is one of the worst natural disasters in the recorded history of our country," KZN's provincial government said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514649685713203204 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Funerals were being held across the city of Durban, which bore the brunt of the storms. But with damaged roads and waterlogged cemeteries, burials were difficult.

"There are so many deceased, and the mortuaries can't keep up" said Pieter van der Westhuizen, general manager for funeral services at the Avbob insurance company.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515807815482314754 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Swathes of eThekwini, the municipality that includes Durban, remain without electricity or water, and KZN warned it could take time before services are restored.

The deadliest storm on record dumped apocalyptic levels of rain on Durban and the surrounding area.

Some 40,000 people were left homeless and more than 550 schools and nearly 60 health care facilities have been damaged, according to government tallies.