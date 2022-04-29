US: California probes 'Big Oil' over plastic pollution

'Enough is enough. The truth is: The vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled'

California launched a sweeping investigation Thursday into plastic pollution by major oil companies, in a probe it said will look at whether fossil fuel giants have been lying about the problem for decades.

As part of the wide-ranging probe, the state's attorney general hit ExxonMobil with a subpoena with the aim of uncovering its role in an alleged cover-up.

"Enough is enough. For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis," said Rob Bonta, the US state's top lawyer.

"The truth is: The vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled.”

The remainder is buried in landfills, burned, or littered in the environment, Bonta explained. From there it breaks down into microplastics that are too small to be seen by the naked eye.

"Every week, we consume the equivalent of a credit card's worth of plastic through the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe,” he continued.

"This first-of-its-kind investigation will examine the fossil fuel industry's role in creating and exacerbating the plastics pollution crisis.”

The attorney general's office said recent reporting showed fossil fuel and petrochemical companies knew in the 1970s that recycling was not feasible and could never be economic, but that the industry pressed on with the manufacture of the materials.

Companies and their lobbyists allegedly sought to assuage public concerns about plastic by adopting the circular arrows symbol to denote supposedly recyclable materials, despite knowing that their products could not be re-purposed.

ExxonMobil rejected the allegations: "We share society's concerns," it said, noting that the company was working with governments – including in California – to improve waste management.