Pakistan, India reeling under intense heatwave

The record-breaking heatwave 'continues to leave the people gasping in whatever shade they find'

Pakistan issued a heat warning on Friday after the hottest March in over 60 years, while schools in India were shut and streets deserted as an intense heatwave showed no signs of abating.

The Pakistani Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, urged federal and provincial governments to take measures to manage the hot spell, which touched highs of over 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

"South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan, are faced with what has been a record-breaking heatwave,” Rehman said.

“It continues to leave the people gasping in whatever shade they find.”

More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, according to scientists, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

Doctors in India warned that health problems triggered by the heatwave were posing a bigger worry than the expected fourth wave of Covid.

"We are getting many patients who have suffered heatstroke or other heat-related problems," said Mona Desai, former president of Ahmedabad Medical Association in India’s Gujarat state.

Rehman said that Pakistan went from winter to summer without the spring season for the first time in decades.

She noted that disaster management authorities were warned to prepare for flash-flooding in northern mountainous regions due to rapid glacial melting.

Glaciers in the Himalayan, Hindu Kush, and Karakoram mountain ranges are melting at unprecedented rates, creating around 30 glacial lakes in northern Pakistan that are at risk of sudden hazardous flooding.

The country’s climate change ministry said some 7 million people are vulnerable.