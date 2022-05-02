Study finds many sea urchin species survived mass extinction

Study carries 'great significance for the study of evolution in general, not just for that of sea urchins'

A team of researchers, including a marine biologist with Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel, conducted the most comprehensive evolutionary study on the sea urchin and its marine relatives to date.

The study examined the evolutionary history of members of the Echinodermata phylum - a classification which includes starfish, sea urchins, sand dollars, and sea cucumbers.

Using fossil-based dating and genetic information, the team discovered that a number of species differentiation points in the Echinodermata’s evolutionary history were erroneous, and that some events even occurred 50 million years earlier than originally believed.

Dr. Omri Bronstein/Tel Aviv University A Diadema sea urchin is pictured in the waters of Eilat, a city in southern Israel.

Dr. Omri Bronstein, the TAU marine biologist who participated in the study, said that many species of sea urchin survived an ancient mass extinction event which wiped out 81 percent of all marine life on Earth.

“Our work shows that modern echinoids emerged approximately 300 million years ago, and many of them survived the Permo-Triassic mass extinction event that occurred about 252 million years ago – the most severe biodiversity crisis in Earth’s history – and rapidly diversified in its aftermath,” he said.

“This means that most of the species we know today were created after that dramatic extinction event.”

Bronstein explained that the study carries “great significance for the study of evolution in general, not just for that of sea urchins,” according to a press release.

“Beyond the obvious scientific interest, we believe that a deep understanding of the species that survived a previous extinction event may help us deal with the current extinction event, which has been going on for decades, and is largely being caused by humans,” the team of researchers said.