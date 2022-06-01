WHO: Big tobacco's environmental impact is 'devastating'

'The tobacco industry dumps toxic waste into communities and depletes natural resources'

The tobacco industry is a far greater threat than many realize as it is one of the world's biggest polluters, from leaving mountains of waste to driving global warming, the WHO said Tuesday.

In its report released on World No Tobacco Day, the World Health Organization called for the tobacco industry to be held to account and foot the bill for the cleanup.

The UN health agency accused the industry of causing widespread deforestation, diverting badly needed land and water in developing countries away from food production, spewing out plastic and chemical waste as well as emitting millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Its report, "Tobacco: poisoning our planet," looks at the impacts of the whole cycle, from the growth of plants to the manufacturing of tobacco products, to consumption and waste.

While tobacco's health impacts were well documented for decades - with smoking still causing more than eight million deaths worldwide every year - the report focuses on its broader environmental consequences.

The findings are "quite devastating," Ruediger Krech, WHO director of health promotion, told AFP, charging that the industry is "one of the biggest polluters that we know of."

Krech slammed tobacco companies' systematic efforts to rehabilitate their image through beach cleanups and funding environmental and disaster relief organizations as "greenwashing."

"The tobacco industry dumps toxic waste into communities and depletes natural resources," he told a press conference.

"Tobacco is not only poisoning people; it's poisoning our planet."