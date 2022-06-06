UN climate talks: Action must not be delayed by global crises

'Climate change is moving exponentially. We can no longer afford to make just incremental progress'

Negotiators from almost 200 countries met in Germany on Monday for climate talks tasked with reigniting momentum on tackling global warming, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadows the threat of rising emissions.

The conference will set the stage for a fresh round of major United Nations talks later this year in Egypt.

It will also be a chance to test the resolve of nations facing a catalog of crises, including escalating climate impacts, geopolitical tensions, bloodshed in Ukraine, and the threat of a devastating global food crisis.

Issuing a call for international unity to hold firm, outgoing UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa told delegates it was "not acceptable to say that we are in challenging times.”

"We must understand that climate change is moving exponentially. We can no longer afford to make just incremental progress," Espinosa said at the opening of the 10-day meeting.

"We must move these negotiations along more quickly. The world expects it."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532376519527616512 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Governments already accept that climate change is a grave threat to humanity and the planet, and advocate immediate action to cut fossil fuel emissions and prepare for the accelerating impacts of warming.

The summary of this year's landmark climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that any further delay in action "will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all.”

But as things are going, the world is unlikely to be able to meet the Paris climate deal's commitment to limit warming "well below" 35.6°F above pre-industrial levels.