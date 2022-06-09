The measure aims to speed up Europe’s shift to electric vehicles

EU Parliament members voted to ban gasoline car sales by 2035 as Europe seeks to cut its dependency on Russian gas and oil.

If approved by the European Council, the ban on selling new fossil fuel cars would become one of the world’s strictest laws against gasoline vehicles, according to CNN News. The measure is expected to lead to a rapid shift to electric models as hybrid car sales will likely experience a dramatic fall.

The proposal to ensure a 100 percent reduction in carbon emissions from new cars by 2035 was made by the European Commission last year.

With fifteen percent of the European Union’s total greenhouse gas emissions coming from road transport, the ban will become the most crucial step in the process.

To ensure the smooth shift to electric cars by 2035, EU member states will need to expand vehicle charging capacity with charging points being installed every 37 miles on major highways.

Electric car sales made up 18 percent of new passenger cars sold in the EU last year, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier in March, the International Energy Agency warned of a potential global energy crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The agency advised nations to reduce their use of oil and gas to soften the blow.

The European Union recently approved its sixth package of sanctions agreeing to immediately cut two-thirds of oil imports from Russia with a 90 percent cut expected by the end of the year.