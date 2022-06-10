UN says La Nina climate cycle could last into 2023

'More intense heat and drought... wildfires – as well as record-breaking deluges of rainfall and flooding'

The weather phenomenon La Nina, which affects global temperatures and worsened drought and flooding, will likely continue for months, possibly even into 2023, the United Nations warned Friday.

La Nina refers to the large-scale cooling of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, occurring every two to seven years.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said there was a 70 percent chance that the protracted La Nina event – which has held the globe in its clutches almost uninterrupted since September 2020 – will continue until at least August.

"Some long-lead predictions even suggest that it might persist into 2023," it said in a statement.

If it does, this would be only the third so-called triple-dip La Nina on record since 1950, WMO said.

The effect has widespread impacts on weather around the world – typically the opposite impacts of the El Nino phenomenon, which has a warming influence on global temperatures.

Devastating drought ravaging the Horn of Africa and the drought in southern South America "bear the hallmarks of La Nina,” WMO noted.

It also said the above-average rainfall in southeast Asia and Australia could be linked to the phenomenon, as could the predictions for an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

However, WMO stressed the impacts of naturally occurring climate events like La Nina were intensifying due to a warming planet.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas pointed to "more intense heat and drought and the associated risk of wildfires – as well as record-breaking deluges of rainfall and flooding.”